PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 2

HONG KONG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has spoken of his disappointment at a slump in visitor numbers, and has urged Hongkongers not to stage further protests against tourists. Figures released by the Tourism Board showed 4.92 million people visited the city in July, a decline of 8.4 percent year on year. (bit.ly/1JAbsZB)

- Just as worries were rising about the impact of China's stocks crash on the recovering property market, the authorities cut rates last week and relaxed rules on foreign buyers in order to maintain momentum in the housing sector. Frank Chen, the head of China research at global property consultant CBRE, said it was a measure to support further recovery in the property market. (bit.ly/1O6AcK0)

- There are still attractive pockets of opportunity in China even though the devaluation of the yuan will pose an investment challenge in the short term, said Terry Ahern, chief executive and co-founder of US-based Townsend Group. The recent currency fluctuations showed the Chinese government's determination to transition from an export-driven economy to a consumer-driven one, said Ahern. (bit.ly/1JwPQuT)

THE STANDARD

- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying will lead a 300-strong delegation to Beijing on Wednesday to attend a military parade and other events marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. Among those invited by the central government were former chief executive Donald Tsang and pro-establishment and moderate pan-democratic politicians and tycoons. (bit.ly/1ihe85A)

- Standard & Poor's has warned that Hong Kong banks face great risks from souring loans if home prices keep climbing at the current pace. The outlook for Hong Kong's banking industry has been downgraded from "stable" to "negative." (bit.ly/1ihedpL)

- China Railway Group Ltd expects a better second-half as local government contracts stream in, even as new contracts dipped 19.4 percent in the first half. Chairman Li Changjin said the company completed 18 percent of the full-year infrastructure investment target in the first half. (bit.ly/1IGGY4r)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Retail rents in the prime shopping district continue to trend down with a street-level shop leased by Emperor Watch at HK$2.76 million ($356,156)a month being taken up by skin-care products chain operator Bonjour Holdings at a price 42 percent less than the previous lease at HK$1.6 million per month, according to market sources.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7494 Hong Kong dollars)