PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 7

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Austria's diplomat in the city has called on Hongkongers to drop their obsession with competitiveness and GDP growth and focus on improving quality of life. Claudia Reinprecht, the Austrian consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, said policymakers and civic leaders should place greater emphasis on cultivating family-friendly environments and tackling housing once and for all. (bit.ly/1g4l2Jy)

- Another dissident Democrat plans to quit the party he co-founded to form a think tank aimed at finding a "third way" for Hong Kong in the wake of the failed political reform. Former lawmaker Tik Chi-yuen is the second veteran to leave the Democratic Party in three months after Nelson Wong Sing-chi was expelled in July. (bit.ly/1JNpjfh)

- Li Yifei, country chairwoman of Man Group's China unit, whose disappearance from public view last week fuelled suspicions about a role in a stock market rout, has returned home after meeting authorities, according to her husband. Wang Chaoyong, Li's husband, said she was dismissed from the meeting several days ago and the couple then went on holiday to Sichuan. (bit.ly/1KzsWsC)

THE STANDARD

- Chinese tourists flocking to Australia to purchase baby milk formula have caused "semi-riots" at some big supermarket chains, with retailers enforcing restrictions on the sale of products. The two big retailers Coles and Woolworths have been forced to introduce signs in Chinese on shelves across the country advising customers on strict limits of four tins of formula. (bit.ly/1hOItYp)

- Investors are switching to buying tiny new flats that come with steep discounts and require low down payments, given fewer investment options amid swinging stock markets and a sliding yuan. At Kowloon Development's Hung Hom mini-unit scheme Upper East, 325 of 368 flats listed for weekend sale were gone by Sunday evening. (bit.ly/1UvYF2J)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Sun Hung Kai Properties is expected to post a 11.7 percent decline in core profit at HK$18.9 billion ($2.44 billion) for the year ended in June as the developer announces yearly earnings on Thursday with results seen hit by a decline in profit from property development, according to DBS Vickers.

MING PAO DAILY

- Henderson Land Development is seen selling eight non-core property projects, valued at HK$32 billion, as the developer has received more enquiries from investors and foreign investment funds expressing interest in investing in the city’s office property, according to a source from Henderson Land.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7496 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)