PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - Sept 16

HONG KONG, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Hong Kong's police chief denied there was any political motivation behind an update of the force's history on its official webpage, which saw removals of wordings such as "Communist Party militia" and "leftist schools" from a section depicting mob action during the 1967 riots. The update was merely made to make the force's history more accessible to readers, Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo said. (bit.ly/1OWftcl)

- Henry Cheng is developing Britain's single largest regeneration development in London, which involves more than 15,000 flats with an estimated investment of 5 billion pounds ($7.67 billion). To fund the project, developer Knight Dragon - privately owned by Cheng of New World Development - sees seeking a stock listing in Hong Kong or London as an option. (bit.ly/1KlJ7Ud)

- As economic growth slows in mainland China, policymakers are left with only two choices - hard landing or a financial crisis, Kevin Lai, Daiwa Capital Markets' chief economist for Asia ex-Japan, warned. (bit.ly/1KerV3J)

THE STANDARD

- Sands China appointed former National People's Congress Hong Kong deputy Wilfred Wong Ying-wai as president and chief operating officer amid Macau's diving gaming revenue. The 62-year-old will replace Rob Goldstein, who has been serving as Sands China's interim president, from November 1. (bit.ly/1LwUjOP)

- New People's Party lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun threatened to vote against any additional budget for the delayed Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link if the rail operator MTR Corp Ltd does not agree to pay at least HK$5.3 billion of the projected HK$20.3 billion overrun. (bit.ly/1MqB535)

- Parkson Retail Group, which operates department stores in China, will spend HK$1.3 billion to acquire the Southeast Asian business of Singapore-listed Parkson Retail Asia . It will own 67.6 percent of the Singaporean firm after the transaction. (bit.ly/1F1AJ0a)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Tycoon Cheng Yu-tung-led Chow Tai Fook Group bought 2 billion shares of China Resources and Transportation Group Ltd for HK$400 million, giving it a 7.4 percent holding in the Hong Kong-listed firm, according to a disclosure from the Hong Kong bourse.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 0.6517 pounds) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)