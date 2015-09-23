PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - September 23

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- The number of mainland tour groups arriving for next week's National Day break is expected to be at least 15 percent lower than usual, according to the Inbound Tour Operators Association. (bit.ly/1LuZpPV)

- Emission caps for Hong Kong's power plants could be tightened by as much as 28 percent after 2020 when the city starts obtaining half of its power from natural gas, according to a proposal that will be discussed at a special meeting of the Legislative Council environmental affairs panel next Tuesday. (bit.ly/1iLeaDh)

THE STANDARD

- Hong Kong developers, such as Swire Properties Ltd and Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd, are continuing to push forward luxury housing projects into the market, anticipating an interest rate rise. (bit.ly/1OPZgaD)

- Lai Sun Development Company Ltd has won a bid to co-develop a residential site in Sai Wan Ho with the Urban Renewal Authority. (bit.ly/1YB0Mli)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

- Three listing candidates will open retail books on Thursday, including IMAX China Holdings Inc, Regina Miracle International Ltd and Zhejiang Tengy Environmental Technology, raising a total of HK$4.52 billion ($583 million), with analysts expecting tepid reactions from investors amid a chill in the local IPO market.

- Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the MTR Corporation Ltd should finish the Hong Kong-Guangzhou high-speed link as soon as possible without further increases in budget amid claims the company had a shortfall of HK$3 billion on the project.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International Ltd’s deputy chief executive officer Tommy Tse said the company remained pessimistic about the Hong Kong market in the next 12 to 18 months and it will expand its operation in the mainland with a target to open up 50 new stores in China Jthis year.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7499 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)