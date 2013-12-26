FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 26
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* While other types of health care costs might be declining, the cost of emergency room care for the mentally ill shows no sign of ebbing. ()

* Banks that comply with Islamic law are making inroads into the global banking scene and Western businesses are working to meet the expectations of those banks. The banks can not find enough acceptable places to park their money, many industry insiders say, so investment bankers are scurrying to assemble deals. ()

* Wind power developers are signing deals, ordering equipment and lurching ahead with construction starts to qualify for a tax credit that is worth 2.3 cents a kilowatt-hour for the first 10 years of production. This month, giant turbine-makers like Vestas Wind Systems Ltd and Siemens AG have announced major new orders, including a deal worth more than $1 billion with MidAmerican Energy Holdings, an Iowa-based utility majority-owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ()

* Some customers were left without Christmas gifts as United Parcel Service Inc failed to meet delivery deadlines in the face of bad weather and an unexpectedly large surge in demand. ()

* Mike Lazaridis, a founder and former executive at BlackBerry Ltd , took advantage of a rare rise in its share price to cut his stake in the company. ()

* The American Bankers Association, an industry trade group, filed a motion in federal court on Tuesday in Washington seeking to quickly suspend one part of the Volcker Rule, which was officially completed two weeks ago. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.