PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a move to attract multinational advertisers and combat online piracy, “Touch,” a new drama from News Corporation , will start almost simultaneously in 100 countries and territories.

* German bonds are losing value as bond yields in Spain and Italy spike, leaving bondholders like big European banks poorer.

* Europe has made good progress in easing its debt crisis, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told a House committee on Wednesday.

* The Standard & Poor’s index of 11 home builder stocks has risen 80 percent since October, the most recent low for the industry.

* In a deal with the Labor Department, FedEx’s ground delivery unit resolved allegations involving 21,635 workers in 15 states.

* Jim Skinner, the chief executive who steered a floundering McDonald’s to the best financial performance in its history, will retire this summer, the company announced late Wednesday. Skinner, 67, will be succeeded on July 1 by the company’s chief operating officer, Don Thompson, 48.

* Gary Pruitt, chairman and chief executive of the newspaper publisher McClatchy Co, becomes the 13th leader of The Associated Press.

* Two Democratic amendments would tighten proposed rules on how companies raise financing online and strengthen other provisions that were approved by the House.