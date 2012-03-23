PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 23

March 23 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Taken together, the increasing production and declining consumption have unexpectedly brought the United States markedly closer to a goal that has tantalized presidents since Richard Nixon: independence from foreign energy sources, a milestone that could reconfigure American foreign policy, the economy and more.

* Ross Martin, executive vice president of MTV Scratch, a unit of the giant media company Viacom, and his team are trying to help General Motors solve one of the most vexing problems facing the car industry: many young consumers today just do not care that much about cars.

* Four months before a best-selling Alzheimer’s drug, Aricept 23, was set to lose its patent protection, its makers received approval for a higher dosage that extended their exclusive right to sell the drug. But the higher dosage caused potentially dangerous side effects and worked only slightly better than the existing drugs, according to an article published Thursday in the British Medical Journal.

The drug was developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai but is marketed in the United States in a partnership with Pfizer.

* Shortly after getting a request from the Food and Drug Administration for safety data about an artificial hip, Johnson & Johnson executives decided to discontinue making the device.

* Bank of America said Thursday that it would offer a small number of customers facing foreclosure the option to remain in their homes and rent the property instead. The program highlights how investors are increasingly interested in becoming landlords on troubled properties.

* Melvin Schweitzer, a New York Supreme Court judge, dismissed a lawsuit brought by nine graduates of New York Law School who accused their alma mater of misleading them about their postgraduate employment prospects.

* Depending on who is speaking, a bill approved by the Senate on Thursday to make it easier for small companies to raise money will either improve the economy by creating jobs or cause unwitting investors to get swindled. The Senate voted 73 to 26 to approve the JOBS Act, whose acronym stands for Jump-start Our Business Start-ups.

* Tesla Motors is increasingly relying on customer down payments to finance operations as it fleshes out its lineup of electric cars. Without the deposits, the company’s operations would have consumed $175 million of cash last year instead of $114 million.

* The deadline for nominations to become president of the World Bank is 6 p.m. Friday, but thus far Jeffrey Sachs, a development economist, is the only named candidate to have emerged.

* JPMorgan Chase quietly paid $384 million to American Century Investment Management after losing an arbitration over accusations of breaches related to the bank’s purchase of a retirement plan services business.