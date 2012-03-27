PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* State officials and insurance executives are devising possible alternatives to the coming federal requirement that most Americans buy health insurance, even as the Supreme Court hears arguments about the constitutionality of the mandate.

* The U.S. government’s chief consumer protection agency said on Monday that it intended to take direct aim at the vast industry that has grown up around the buying and selling of information about American consumers.

* The European Union took a big step on Monday toward building a financial firewall strong enough to prevent the spread of fiscal contagion to major economies like Spain. The move came after Germany dropped its opposition to bringing the Continent’s total bailout capacity to more than 690 billion euros ($916 billion).

* As growing numbers of baby boomers face retirement with inadequate savings, some state officials are considering a novel proposal to rebuild America’s ailing retirement system - having state pension funds run retirement plans for companies.

* The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an appeals court to reconsider its decision to uphold patents held by Myriad Genetics on two genes associated with a high risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

* FX, a basic cable channel that is part of News Corporation’s powerful cable division, has consciously carved a niche in the new television landscape, following a blueprint to lure younger viewers whom marketers pay a premium to reach.

* In a speech that sought by turns to deflate optimism and pessimism about the labor market, the Federal Reserve chairman, Ben Bernanke, said Monday that the Fed’s efforts to stimulate growth were gradually reducing unemployment, but that the scale and duration of the problem could leave lasting scars on the economy.

* The chief executive of SNC-Lavalin, a major Canadian engineering and construction firm that had extensive business operations in Libya, left the company on Monday after the release of a report indicating that he had authorized 56 million Canadian dollars in improperly documented payments to unidentified agents, the company’s chairman said Monday.

* MF Global’s top lawyer will break her five-month silence on Wednesday to tell Congress that she was unaware of a gaping shortfall in customer money until hours before the brokerage firm filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.

* Michaels Stores, the arts and crafts retailer owned by the Blackstone Group and Bain Capital, plans to file to go public as soon as next week, in what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year.

* Mega Maldives Airlines is going after a growing niche, linking the increasingly affluent China with the tiny island nation of the Maldives. The company’s chief executive says his start-up is poised for expansion.