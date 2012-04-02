FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 2
April 2, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pension funds that have increased expensive investments in private equity, real estate and hedge funds have been outperformed by stocks and bonds in the last five years.

* A group representing MF Global customers is trying to prove that the firm delayed returning its money, using checks rather than wire transfers, in an attempt to stay afloat.

* Apple Inc’s latest iPhones are available only in black or white, but some owners are replacing the front and back panels with colorful and unauthorized alternatives.

* Regulators are poised to crack down on eight financial institutions that are not part of a recent settlement over foreclosure practices involving inadequate documents.

* With smartphones changing the culture in so many ways, more and more young people are using their mobile devices to keep track of their health, and the trend is not going unnoticed by advertisers.

* Visa Inc removed Global Payments Inc, an Atlanta company that helps the payment giant process transactions for merchants, from its list of “compliant service providers.”

* Asian stock markets mostly rose Monday after a Chinese survey showed that manufacturers in the world’s No. 2 economy boosted production for a fourth straight month.

