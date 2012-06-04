FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 4
June 4, 2012

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some daily newspapers are cutting printing and delivery schedules and shifting their emphasis to the Web, but industry analysts warned that such moves might alienate once-loyal readers.

* Days before shareholders voted on Bank of America’s 2008 purchase of Merrill Lynch, top executives were told the investment firm’s losses would most likely hammer future earnings.

* The economic crisis in Europe is becoming an existential one for the monetary union, officials say, unless governments act to solidify the alliance.

* Internet security expert Eugene Kaspersky says his discovery of the Flame virus adds weight to his warnings of the grave dangers posed by governments that manufacture and release viruses on the Internet.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
