FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 5
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An incentive to get customers to use renewable energy systems is now seen as overly generous in some circles, as it may raise rates for other customers.

* After weathering the first two years of Europe’s economic crisis fairly well, some companies in the United States are warning investors that their sales on the Continent are slowing down.

* German leaders have not provided details of a potential deal, but it would likely mean an expansion of executive power in Brussels over fiscal targets in member states.

* China limited searches on Monday after an unlikely stock exchange result on the anniversary of the crackdown

* Based on economic and market indicators, and a growing sense of public panic, top European Central Bank officials could easily justify a policy move at their regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

* From Italy, Greece, Spain and other countries in the euro zone, the affluent are moving money into hard assets valued in something other than euros.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.