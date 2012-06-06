FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 6
June 6, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 6

2 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Officials in Greece said that despite the latest bailout, the government faces a shortfall of 1.7 billion euros because tax revenue and other sources of income are drying up.

* Robert F.X. Sillerman made the concert business more corporate and wants to do the same with the latest trend in the music industry.

* Congress is expected to quiz regulators on Wednesday about their failure to keep an eye on the JPMorgan unit responsible for a trading loss of more than $2 billion.

* Airtime, a live video chat service designed by Napster founders Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, hopes to recreate the spontaneity of the 1990s AOL chat rooms.

* A new survey finds that those without a college degree have dismal job prospects and considerable obstacles blocking improvement.

* Republicans united against a bill that would make it easier for women to sue employers for pay discrimination.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

