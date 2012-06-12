FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 12
June 12, 2012 / 5:13 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Obama administration said that it would exempt seven more nations, but not China, from sanctions against countries and banks that do business with Iran.

- The recent downturn left the median American family in 2010 with no more wealth than in the early 1990s, erasing almost two decades of accumulated prosperity, the Federal Reserve said.

- Apple on Monday introduced a new version of its mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads that will bring a host of new features, including maps that let users soar over a three-dimensional rendering of a city.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
