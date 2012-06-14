PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Despite his firm’s multibillion-dollar trading loss, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon navigated the Senate Banking hearing on Wednesday with relative ease, deflecting tough questions and fielding softball inquiries.

- In final statements in the trial of the former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta, prosecutors tried to connect the dots among reams of evidence, but defense lawyers said they could not substantiate any wrongdoing.

- With Jamie Dimon out of the picture, there may be an opening for least-hated banker in America, and Lloyd Blankfein appears to be applying for the title.

- Google proved to be one of the more ambitious applicants for new top-level domain names, applying for Web addresses with extensions like .google, .youtube, .goog and .plus.

- As middle-class society deteriorates, many Greeks fear that elections on Sunday will offer no clear route out of a deepening political and economic crisis.

- Time Inc, once the magazine industry’s most ardent opponent of selling subscriptions through Apple, will make all of its magazines available via Apple’s newsstand, the two companies said Wednesday.

- Felda Global Venture Holdings has successfully raised $3.1 billion by selling shares in Malaysia in the world’s second-largest initial public offering this year after Facebook’s botched Nasdaq listing last month.

- Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, the prominent Silicon Valley venture capital firm, filed its legal response Wednesday to the sex discrimination charges made last month by junior partner Ellen Pao.