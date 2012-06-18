PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European banks oppose a union, which is meant to encourage the free flow of money in Europe and halt the lending cycle between sick banks and debt-laden governments.

- Greece is expected to continue receiving the international aid it needs to stay afloat, but problems in Spain, Italy and the rest of Europe still need to be addressed.

- Apple’s move into maps is hardly a surprise, but the question is if it can build a service that does as good a job, or a better one, than Google has.

- Three years after saying he would not buy a newspaper at any price, Warren Buffett has moved aggressively into the business, buying 63 papers and taking a 3 percent stake in Lee Enterprises.

- European mobile telephone operators are primed to enter a long-awaited phase of consolidation.

As growth slows, and as the need to cut costs and pay out millions for new, faster networks grows, longtime rivals are joining forces in markets across Europe to reap the benefits of economies of scale.

- After more than a decade, the royalties for Internet radio and other digital music streams are finally starting to add up.

On Monday, SoundExchange, a nonprofit group that processes payments for online streams, will announce that it has paid $1 billion to artists and record companies since its founding in 2000.