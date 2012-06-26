FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 26
June 26, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An array of surveillance software now exists to let parents keep tabs on their children’s activities online, raising questions about appropriate parenting.

- Zynga plans to add more games as interest in its most popular games is waning and its share price is declining.

- Microsoft will buy the social networking service Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in cash, as it seeks to strengthen its enterprise software business.

- The new bid of $27.50 a share tops a bid from Insight Venture Partners and Vector Capital that Quest accepted last week.

- On the eve of a crucial summit meeting of European leaders in Brussels, Spain formally requested billions in aid and Cyprus said it would apply for a bailout.

- Italy is poised to pass labor laws most view as flawed. The proposal has been widely criticized by unions that say it goes too far and businesses groups that say it doesn’t go far enough.

- Facebook said on Monday that its chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, has joined the social network’s board, becoming the first woman to serve as a director for the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
