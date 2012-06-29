PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Obama’s health care overhaul law, saying its requirement that most Americans obtain insurance or pay a penalty was authorized by Congress’s power to levy taxes.

- Working through the night in the face of pressure from the embattled euro zone countries Italy and Spain, European leaders agreed early Friday to use the Continent’s bailout funds to recapitalize struggling banks directly, said the European Council president, Herman Van Rompuy.

- Research in Motion Ltd unexpectedly announced on Thursday that a new line of phones that it still hopes will revive its BlackBerry brand will be delayed until next year.

- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Robert Diamond faced a political backlash on Thursday, a day after the British bank agreed to pay more than $450 million to settle accusations that it had attempted to manipulate key interest rates.

- Rupert Murdoch played offense on Thursday, embarking on a rare publicity campaign to extol the economic prospects of News Corp’s newspapers after announcing earlier that they would be spun off into a separate company.