PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Marcus Agius, the chairman of Barclays Plc, is expected to resign on Monday, less than a week after the big British bank agreed to pay $450 million to settle accusations that it had tried to manipulate key interest rates to benefit its own bottom line.

- Executives at Facebook Inc are pinning much of the blame for the company’s botched IPO on Nasdaq, according to several people close to the company and its underwriters, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Tensions remain so high that Facebook is still considering switching exchanges and is weighing the costs of such a move, these people said.

- Apple Inc has agreed to pay a Chinese company $60 million to settle a dispute over ownership of the iPad name, a court announced Monday, removing a potential obstacle to sales of the popular tablet computer in the key Chinese market.

- Linde AG of Germany said Sunday that it had agreed to buy Lincare Holdings, a Florida-based provider of respiratory therapy equipment for homes, for $3.5 billion to expand its product offerings.