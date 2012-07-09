PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prices are tumbling across the Chinese economy, according to government data released on Monday, as a flood of goods pouring out of the nation’s vast and ever-expanding factory cities exceeds anemic demand from Chinese households and businesses.

- Premier Wen Jiabao of China warned on Sunday of “huge downward pressure” on the Chinese economy, in the clearest expression yet of concern at the top of the country’s leadership about a sharp slowdown in recent months.

- Paul Tucker, a deputy governor at the Bank of England, will give evidence on whether senior government officials put pressure on Barclays Plc to lower its submissions to the London interbank offered rate, or Libor.

- Several securities law experts and some investors say the delay in the BlackBerry 10 and overly optimistic remarks as recently as last week by Thorsten Heins since he took over the top job in January, may also make Research in Motion Ltd , the target of shareholder lawsuits.

- In the most visible sign yet of its efforts to curb its reliance on soda sales, PepsiCo this month will start selling yogurt in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states.