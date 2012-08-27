FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 27
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Two giants of the rental car industry agreed to merge late on Sunday, as Hertz Global Holdings announced a deal valued at $2.3 billion for the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.

* President of the German central bank Jens Weidmann said in an interview on Sunday that he remained staunchly opposed to government bond purchases by the European Central Bank, a position that could make it more difficult to deploy a weapon many economists believe is essential to saving the euro.

* Spain expects to use about 60 billion euros, or $75 billion, of the 100 billion euros of bank rescue financing offered by European finance ministers in June, according to the Spanish economy minister, Luis de Guindos.

* Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, has resumed operating its main internal computer networks after a virus infected about 30,000 of its workstations earlier this month, the company said Sunday.

