#Market News
September 10, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With a few choice words last week, the European Central Bank and its president, Mario Draghi, managed to tame bond markets and inspire a market rally. But the coming week may reveal whether the rescue plan for Spain and Italy was a turning point in the euro zone crisis or just a short-lived spell of relief.

* The Treasury Department said on Sunday that it was planning its biggest sale of shares in the American International Group to date, making the federal government a minority shareholder in the bailed-out insurer for the first time since it took control of the company four years ago.

* Lawmakers in the United States are pushing a bill that could curb the influence of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other regulators, according to Congressional staff members and government watchdog groups.

* Amazon.com, in an apparent switch in its pricing policy, said over the weekend that it would allow buyers of its new Kindle Fire tablet to pay $15 extra to turn off advertisements that are built into the devices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
