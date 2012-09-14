FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 14
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve opened a new chapter in its efforts to stimulate the economy, saying that it intends to buy large quantities of mortgage bonds until the job market improves substantially.

* UBS will face the harsh glare of the spotlight again on Friday, as opening arguments begin in the trial of a former trader accused of hiding a multibillion-dollar loss at the investment bank.

* Johnson & Johnson named an outsider on Thursday to fill a top leadership role overseeing its troubled consumer health unit, a break from the company’s longstanding tradition of promoting executives from within.

* A report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development pointed to a slowdown in the coming months in Italy, China, India and Russia, with weak growth in France and Germany - the two biggest economies of the struggling euro zone.

