PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration plans to file a broad trade case at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Monday accusing China of unfairly subsidizing its exports of autos and auto parts, a senior administration official said late Sunday.

* The boom in American corporate profits, which has far outpaced the gains in the broader economy since the end of the last recession, is faltering.

* The iPhone 5 that Apple Inc introduced last week with only incremental changes seemed to signal that the industry has entered an era of technological bunny hops.

* Can smartphone apps become hit movies and television shows? Hollywood is watching and wondering. It would help solve a continual problem for studios, which require more fresh source material than is available.