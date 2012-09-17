FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 17
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration plans to file a broad trade case at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Monday accusing China of unfairly subsidizing its exports of autos and auto parts, a senior administration official said late Sunday.

* The boom in American corporate profits, which has far outpaced the gains in the broader economy since the end of the last recession, is faltering.

* The iPhone 5 that Apple Inc introduced last week with only incremental changes seemed to signal that the industry has entered an era of technological bunny hops.

* Can smartphone apps become hit movies and television shows? Hollywood is watching and wondering. It would help solve a continual problem for studios, which require more fresh source material than is available.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
