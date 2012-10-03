FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 3
October 3, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The parent company of T-Mobile USA, the struggling cellphone service provider, is in talks to buy MetroPCS Communications Inc as it fights to compete against two bigger rivals.

* Autos in the United States flew off the lot at the highest sales rate in four years in September, adjusted for seasonal variations, according to the research firm Autodata.

* Spain’s 17 regional governments agreed to stick to budget deficit targets set by the central government, giving Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy some breathing space.

* Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told marketers the company was focused on proving the promise of advertising.

* A European Union panel recommended banks be forced to split traditional lending from riskier trades as a way to safeguard the financial system.

* In an address to the nation after a 40 percent fall in the value of Iran’s currency over the last week, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said his country was facing a “psychological war” waged by the United States.

* Better Place, an electric vehicle infrastructure company, said on Tuesday that it had replaced Shai Agassi, its charismatic chief executive and founder, with Evan Thornley, the company’s top executive in Australia.

