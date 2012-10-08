PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* YouTube, now carrying more polished output, will announce more original channels to the 100 it has introduced in the last year.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is paying a trading firm for software that will give the agency its first real-time window on an increasingly sophisticated stock market.

* Tucker Carlson’s Daily Caller has quadrupled its page views and total audience in two years, and it announced that it became profitable this year.

* The recall of 268,000 CR-V crossovers in the United States announced on Saturday was Honda Motor’s third recall for the week.

* With gasoline prices reaching record highs across California over the last week, Governor Jerry Brown moved on Sunday to alleviate some of the pain at the pump.