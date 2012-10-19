PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sprint Nextel Corp has moved to protect one of its most valuable assets - access to a big chunk of spectrum - just as it is preparing to become a more aggressive force in wireless, with the backing of SoftBank Corp of Japan.

* Google Inc released a disappointing earnings report on Thursday that sent its stock price plummeting and reflected the challenges the company faces as it tries to make money in a mobile world.

* On Thursday, Newsweek buckled under the pressure afflicting the magazine industry in general and newsweeklies in particular, with their outdated print cycles that have been overtaken by the Internet. Tina Brown, editor-in-chief of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, announced that Newsweek would cease print publication at the end of the year and move to an all-digital format.

* Microsoft Corp is on the verge of releasing Windows 8, its biggest software product in years - and the company’s lackluster financial results on Thursday underscored how badly the company needs it to succeed.

* Indian regulators have begun an informal inquiry into allegations that Wal-Mart Stores Inc violated rules restricting foreign investment in the country’s fast-growing retailing industry.

* Morgan Stanley earnings rebounded strongly in the third quarter as skittish clients returned to doing business with the company.

* Verizon Communications reported on Thursday that its net income in the third quarter rose 15.5 percent, to $1.59 billion, from a year ago. The company said revenue climbed 3.9 percent to $29 billion, in line with a survey of analysts’ expectations by FactSet.

* Union Pacific Corp said Thursday that its third-quarter profit climbed 15 percent because price increases and more automotive and chemical shipments helped the railroad offset a 12 percent decline in coal shipments.

* Southwest Airlines Co eked out a small third-quarter profit in spite of a September slowdown, the company said on Thursday.

* After months of slowing growth, the Chinese economy may finally have bottomed out. But concerns remain about whether and when it can resume the rapid expansion of recent years.

* Airtime, the much-hyped video chat site created by Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning, the two behind the music sharing service Napster, has turned out to be far from a sure thing.

The site is just four months old, and the staff is tweaking its features to make it more appealing. So far, though, Airtime’s traffic appears to be little more than a trickle.

* Hoping to stave off a brewing trade war, Mexican tomato growers said on Thursday that they would agree to significant increases in the minimum price at which their products can enter the United States and to establish a system to bolster compliance and enforcement.