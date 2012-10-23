FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 23
#Funds News
October 23, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama and Mitt Romney wrapped up a series of defining debates on Monday night with a bristling exchange over America’s place in the world as each sought to portray the other as an unreliable commander in chief in a dangerous era.

* Leveraged buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management has been lining up at least $4 billion in financing to support a potential bid for embattled supermarket operator Supervalu Inc , a person briefed on the matter said.

* Standard & Poor’s released an analysis on Monday contending that Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, more than any other Wall Street giant, could suffer under the so-called Volcker Rule.

* Five people may have died over the past three years after drinking Monster Energy, a popular energy drink that is high in caffeine, according to incident reports recently released by the Food and Drug Administration.

* A British government study found that the increasing prevalence of computerized trading might lead to isolated incidents of instability in the financial markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
