FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 25
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 25, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director, was sentenced to two years in prison for leaking boardroom secrets to the former hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.

* Visa Inc announced that it had named Charles Scharf, a former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s vast retail arm, as chief executive, as Visa’s current leader prepares for retirement next year.

* Boeing Co reported a third-quarter profit that was better than analysts had expected because of sharp increases in aircraft deliveries. It also raised its earnings forecast for 2012 for the third time.

* AT&T Inc says it is facing a temporary setback in growth partly because there aren’t enough new iPhones to go around. But it still made a solid profit in the latest quarter, and along with its main rival, Verizon Wireless, remains a dominant force in the American wireless industry.

* On Wednesday, federal prosecutors in New York accused Bank of America Corp of carrying out a scheme, started by its Countrywide Financial unit, that defrauded government-backed mortgage agencies by churning out loans at a rapid pace without proper controls.

* Officials of Medtronic Inc, the medical device maker, edited studies by outside researchers about a controversial spine treatment sold by the company, inserting claims that their product was superior to a competing one, according to a Senate finance committee report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.