PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc fired the executives in charge of its mobile software efforts and retail stores, in a management shake-up aimed at making the company’s divisions work more harmoniously together.

* The announcement that Random House and Penguin would merge narrows the business to a handful of big publishers, and could set off a long-expected round of consolidation as the industry adapts to the digital marketplace.

* Safety-Kleen said it would be acquired by Clean Harbors Inc, a provider of environmental cleanup services, for $1.25 billion in cash.

* Stock markets in the United States will be closed again on Tuesday for a second day without trading as Hurricane Sandy’s approach intensified the wind and rain in the New York area.

* Nomura Holdings Inc reported a meager profit in the latest quarter as it continued to deal with fallout from an insider trading scandal and weak industry conditions.

* Chrysler Group LLC, the third-largest Detroit automaker, said its third-quarter profit rose 80 percent on the strength of new models, less debt and steadily growing sales in both American and international markets.