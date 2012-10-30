FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 30
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 30, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Oct 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc fired the executives in charge of its mobile software efforts and retail stores, in a management shake-up aimed at making the company’s divisions work more harmoniously together.

* The announcement that Random House and Penguin would merge narrows the business to a handful of big publishers, and could set off a long-expected round of consolidation as the industry adapts to the digital marketplace.

* Safety-Kleen said it would be acquired by Clean Harbors Inc, a provider of environmental cleanup services, for $1.25 billion in cash.

* Stock markets in the United States will be closed again on Tuesday for a second day without trading as Hurricane Sandy’s approach intensified the wind and rain in the New York area.

* Nomura Holdings Inc reported a meager profit in the latest quarter as it continued to deal with fallout from an insider trading scandal and weak industry conditions.

* Chrysler Group LLC, the third-largest Detroit automaker, said its third-quarter profit rose 80 percent on the strength of new models, less debt and steadily growing sales in both American and international markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.