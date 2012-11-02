FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 2, 2012

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Damages from hurricane Sandy double a previous forecast, with economists warning that it could shave a half percentage point off the nation’s economic growth. ()

* The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s broad crackdown is aimed at manipulation of energy prices. ()

* The Congressional Research Service withdrew a report that found no correlation between top tax rates and economic growth after senators raised concerns. ()

* Policy makers are being urged to address long-term unemployment before those looking for work decide to give up trying for good. ()

* Dragged down by advertising and circulation declines, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia will lay off staff and reduce magazines. ()

* Sony Corp, Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp have all reported significant losses, their boom years ended by global crisis and their own poor decisions. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
