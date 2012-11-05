FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 5
#Funds News
November 5, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney hunted for last-minute support on Sunday in a frenetic sprint across battleground states, even as their parties faced off in the first of what could be a growing number of legal disputes over presidential ballots and how they are counted.

* Year-end incentives at big Wall Street banks will be flat to up to 10 percent higher when compared with last year, a survey is forecasting, but the increase is from one of the worst years for bank pay in recent memory.

* In addition to shutting down shipping terminals and submerging warehouses, superstorm Sandy tangled up deliveries, just as retailers normally receive final shipments for the holiday shopping season.

* New legislation pressed by Pandora Media Inc and other Internet radio services to reduce their royalty rates has touched a nerve in the music industry.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
