PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 7

* Barack Obama was re-elected as president on Tuesday, the television networks projected, defeating Mitt Romney after a long, hard-fought campaign that centered on who would heal the battered economy and on what role government should play in the 21st century. ()

* The Chinese government has backtracked on building some new plants and appeared to be slowly shifting its focus toward a greater reliance on consumption. ()

* Destabilized by scandals yet held together by a lack of alternatives, the Greek government prepared to push a raft of politically toxic new austerity measures through Parliament on Wednesday, a move aimed at securing international financing and ensuring that the debt-racked nation will remain in the euro zone. ()

* Responding to calls to make French industry more competitive by reducing labor costs, the Socialist government of President Francois Hollande said Tuesday that it would cut payroll taxes for businesses. ()

* Pearson Plc is finally entertaining takeover offers for The Financial Times, according to Bloomberg News, in what could lead to a sale that had been anticipated for years. But Pearson, the British publishing company, moved quickly to try to knock down the report by deeming it untrue. ()

* McGraw-Hill Companies Inc, has begun holding talks with Apollo Global Management LLC over a potential sale of its education unit, though any deal might yield less than expected, a person briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. ()

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz plans to begin a campaign against Danone SA, having acquired a 1 percent stake in the French food maker, according to a person briefed on the matter. ()