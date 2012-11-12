FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 12
November 12, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China’s top banking regulators and the chairmen of the four largest banks tried to allay concerns on Sunday that the country was allowing its banking system to grow at a reckless pace as a way to sustain short-term economic growth. ()

* Apple Inc and HTC Corp the Taiwanese smartphone maker, said they had agreed to dismiss a series of lawsuits filed against each other in a feud that started more than two years. The companies said their settlement includes a 10-year license agreement that grants rights to current and future patents held by both parties. ()

* Finance ministers from euro area countries are scheduled to gather in Brussels on Monday evening to confront a Greek debt that still threatened to torpedo the European monetary union after three years of unbroken crisis. ()

* The BBC’s chairman said Sunday that the broadcasting organization was in a “ghastly mess” as a result of its bungled coverage of a decades-old sexual abuse scandal and in need of a fundamental shake-up. ()

* Known to fans of politics as the nation’s liberal television network, MSNBC is looking to gain ground on the Fox News Channel in President Obama’s second term. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
