PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* BP, the British oil company, said on Thursday that it had agreed to pay $4.5 billion in fines and other penalties and to plead guilty to 14 criminal charges related to the rig explosion two years ago that killed 11 people and caused a giant oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()

* Wal-Mart on Thursday reported that its investigation into violations of a federal anti bribery law had extended beyond Mexico to China, India and Brazil, some of the retailer’s most important international markets. ()

* As its policy on highly caffeinated energy drinks is scrutinized, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publicly released records on Thursday about fatality and injury filings that mentioned the possible involvement of three top-selling products. ()

* McDonald’s Corp made a top executive change on Thursday, hoping it can jump-start sales and fight off intensifying competition. The company said that Jan Fields, president of McDonald’s USA, would be succeeded by Jeff Stratton, its global chief restaurant officer, effective Dec. 1