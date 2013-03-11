PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* British lawmakers will warn in a report to be published on Monday that proposed legislation to protect Britain’s financial services sector from future crises does not go far enough and may fail to stop banks from engaging in risky trading.

* Howard Stringer, who fought to bring a divided and struggling Sony Corp together as the company’s first foreign president, is retiring as chairman in June.

* Former hedge fund manager Florian Homm, who spent five years in hiding, was arrested in Italy and faces extradition to America, where authorities have accused him of defrauding investors of at least $200 million.

* CreativeLive and other online companies have tapped into an audience of customers who are motivated to hone skills that might enhance their careers, and investors are noticing the profit potential.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Friday that its general counsel, Dan Berkovitz, would soon depart the agency. His departure follows the agency’s recent legal crackdown on Wall Street.

* With jobs slowly coming back, hopes are that ordinary Americans will finally feel the recovery that the nation’s corporations have seen for some time.

* Stefan Kaluzny, who started the buyout firm Sycamore Partners just two years ago, has made a couple of splashy purchases, including the $600 million deal for the retail chain Hot Topic.