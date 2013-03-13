PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In agreeing to settle a case brought by 38 U.S. states over the Street View mapping project, Google Inc for the first time is required to aggressively police its own workers on privacy issues.

* Boeing Co achieved a major milestone on Tuesday as the Federal Aviation Administration approved its plan to test fixes for the battery problems that have grounded its 787 jets since mid-January.

* Japan said on Tuesday that it had extracted gas from offshore deposits of methane hydrate - sometimes called “flammable ice” - a breakthrough that officials and experts said could be a step toward tapping a promising but still little-understood energy source.

* Mary Jo White moved closer to becoming a top Wall Street regulator on Tuesday as she sailed through a Congressional confirmation hearing. But even her supporters on Capitol Hill pointed to significant challenges awaiting the next leader of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* Hostess Brands Inc picked a partnership of two investment firms, Apollo Global Management LLC and Metropoulos & Co, as the new owner of its snack cake business.

* Google Inc is expanding its office space and hiring engineers in the Seattle area to compete with rivals in the lucrative cloud computing business.

* The American International Group Inc’s former chief executive, Maurice Greenberg, is moving ahead with a lawsuit against the federal government over its $182 billion rescue of the insurer - even without the backing of the company itself.

* The Serious Fraud Office of Britain cautioned that it first needed to make sure that its use of an Autonomy product did not pose a conflict of interest for an investigation into Autonomy’s sale to Hewlett-Packard Co.

* The U.S. government is buying enough of a new smallpox medicine to treat 2 million people in the event of a bioterrorism attack. But some experts are saying the government is buying too much of the drug at too high a price.