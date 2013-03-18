PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A decision to impose across-the-board losses on Cypriot depositors as part of a $13 billion bailout has set off increasing outrage and turmoil and fueled fears that bank runs there could spread to countries like Spain and Italy.

* An uncomfortable spotlight has swung back on Jamie Dimon, the influential chief of JPMorgan Chase & Co, as the trading hearing and the Senate panel’s report on Friday detailed his role in the trading blowup, potentially creating fresh challenges for a chief executive long praised for his risk-management prowess.

* SAC Capital Advisors sees the $616 million fine as a victory, a good price for peace. Others say the Securities and Exchange Commission could have done far worse to a financier of Steven Cohen’s means.

* Matthew Keys, the 26-year-old deputy social media editor at Reuters.com charged with assisting computer hackers, has emerged as the latest lightning rod in the continuing battle between proponents of internet freedom and the Justice Department.

* Each time in recent years that the Federal Reserve has paused in its efforts to stimulate the economy, it has come to regret the decision as premature. Its leading officials say the recovery has been slower as a consequence of those pauses. It is a mistake they do not want to repeat.

* The U.S. government’s inquiry into News Corp broadened last year when the Justice Department investigated claims that employees in the China news bureau of The Wall Street Journal bribed local officials with gifts in exchange for information.

* Prominent state attorneys general are calling on President Obama to fire the acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and name a new permanent director, arguing that current policies are impeding the economic recovery.

* With shorter stories and scarce coverage of politics and government, local television newscasts in the United States, like local newspapers before them, are suffering from “shrinking pains,” according to the Pew Research Center.