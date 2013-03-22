PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is weighing whether to make an offer for all or part of Dell Inc as a Friday deadline looms, people briefed on the matter said. But some people close to Blackstone are skeptical that any offer will materialize. ()

* BP Plc, the British oil company, said it had completed the sale of its 50 percent stake in the Russian affiliate TNK-BP. In a series of transactions, BP will receive about $12.5 billion in cash and will own 19.75 percent of Rosneft, the largest Russian oil company. ()

* As the European Central Bank threatened to shut off crucial financing for banks in Cyprus without a rapid accord on an international bailout, members of Parliament put off a vote on Thursday on yet another revamped formula. The vote was rescheduled for Friday. ()

* Faced with weaker returns, some big investors have been pushing private equity firms to lower fees or make other concessions. ()

* European Union regulators are examining the contracts Apple Inc strikes with cellphone carriers that sell its iPhone for possible antitrust violations after several carriers complained that the deals throttled competition. ()

* Lululemon Athletica is expected to take a hit of around $60 million in lost sales as it is recalling yoga pants made with a fabric known as Luon that are overly transparent, which make up about 17 percent of all the Canada-based retailer’s women’s bottoms. ()

* Numerous U.S. wind-energy projects which were stalled at the end of 2012 are picking up, as Congressional action on a critical incentive has spurred developers to resume efforts. ()

* Federal prosecutors on Thursday said that Rengan Rajaratnam was a pawn in elder brother Raj Rajaratnam’s vast insider-trading conspiracy, announcing charges against him nearly two years after his brother’s conviction. ()