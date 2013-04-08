FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 8
April 8, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Coelho warned that his government would be forced to cut spending more and that lives “will become more difficult” after a court on Friday struck down some of the austerity measures put in place after a bailout package two years ago. ()

* In his first trip to Europe as U.S. Treasury secretary, Jacob Lew will try to persuade finance ministers of other nations to pursue more growth and less austerity. ()

* Tens of thousands of gallons of radioactive water leaked from a large underground storage pool at Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc’s crippled Fukushima Daiichi power plant, and thousands more gallons could seep out before the faulty pool can be emptied. ()

* Notorious for flubbing solid acquisitions, Yahoo Inc has bought six small companies under Chief Executive Marissa Mayer in an attempt to cultivate not only innovative technologies, but the engineers who run them. ()

* Daybees, a new website that bills itself as “the world’s largest events search engine”, aims to carve out a niche for itself in the lucrative online search business, an area dominated by Google Inc and coveted by other internet giants like Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc. ()

