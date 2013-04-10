FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 10
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* KPMG resigned as auditor for Herbalife Ltd and Skechers USA Inc and withdrew audit reports after a KPMG employee was found to have given information on clients to a third party. ()

* President Obama announced three nominations to the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday to complete a package of five nominees - three Democrats and two Republicans - that the administration hopes Senate Republicans will approve to end the board’s unusual limbo. ()

* Months after brokering a multibillion-dollar settlement with banks over mortgage foreclosure abuses, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are set to dole out roughly $1.2 billion in cash relief in the first batch of payments to troubled borrowers. ()

* James Crosby, a former chief executive of failed British bank HBOS, said on Tuesday that he would ask authorities to remove his knighthood in light of a damning report published last week that blamed him in part for the mortgage lender’s 2008 collapse. ()

* Southeastern Asset management says that proposals from the Blackstone Group and Carl Icahn are superior to the $13.65-a-share offer for Dell Inc from Michael Dell and the private equity firm Silver Lake. ()

* Theme park operator SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking to raise up to $540 million in its initial public offering. Half of the shares sold will come from its owner, the Blackstone Group . ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.