PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - April 26

* With the cost of some lifesaving cancer drugs exceeding $100,000 a year, more than 100 influential cancer specialists from around the world have taken the unusual step of banding together in hopes of persuading some leading pharmaceutical companies to bring prices down. ()

* Samsung Electronics Co said its first-quarter net income jumped 42 percent from a year earlier to a record high thanks to robust smartphone sales even during a typically slow season for the electronics market. ()

* Federal regulators on Thursday admonished some of the nation’s largest banks for offering payday-style loans, short-term costly credit tied to customers’ checking accounts. ()

* George Soros, the hedge fund billionaire, on Thursday disclosed a 7.9 percent stake in J C Penney, with 17.4 million shares, according to a securities filing. The stake is passive, meaning Soros will not try to exert influence on the embattled retailer. ()

* European Union regulators took another step on Thursday toward reaching an antitrust settlement with Google Inc , asking the company’s competitors to review changes proposed by Google to resolve concerns with its Internet search and advertising business. ()

* Trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the nation’s largest options exchange, was delayed for several hours on Thursday because of computer problems, the latest incident to highlight the vulnerability of markets to technological shocks.