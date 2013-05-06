FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 6
#Market News
May 6, 2013

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* ISS, a shareholder advisory firm, has recommended that investors withhold their support for three JPMorgan directors. ()

* Major media companies, including Condé Nast, Yahoo and Hulu, are promoting online video programming on a large scale, but it is not clear whether advertising dollars will follow. ()

* The USA Network believes that in order to stay competitive it has to branch out into new programming directions. ()

* Jet makers are avoiding risk by redoing old models. Boeing’s announcement that it had started presenting airlines with an enhanced version of its 777 jet, rather than a whole new plane, underscores the shift. ()

* Easy credit, combined with crony capitalism and corporate mismanagement, fueled a banking crisis that threatens to make Slovenia follow the path of Cyprus. ()

* Xavier Niel’s low-cost Web and mobile services have disrupted the established operators in France, but his goal is no less than to instill an entrepreneurial technology culture in the country. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
