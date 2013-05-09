FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 9
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Three weeks after checks sent to homeowners as compensation for foreclosure abuses were rejected for insufficient funds, Rust Consulting, the consulting firm at the center of the mishap, erred again: a fresh round of checks was written for the wrong amounts. ()

* With fair-trade coffee and organic fruit now prolific, consumers concerned with working conditions and environmental issues are demanding more disclosure about what they wear. ()

* The advocacy group Fwd.Us, created by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and others, has shocked some liberals with its tactics in a campaign to support immigration reform. ()

* Should U.S. President Barack Obama approve the 1,700-mile Keystone XL pipeline, some foes of the project say he ought to address climate policy at the same time. ()

* A bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation that would deny the Iranian government access to its foreign exchange reserves parked in the banks of other countries, estimated to be worth as much as $100 billion, mostly in euros. ()

* A combination of weak exports and slowly rising consumer spending in China prompted concerns among economists about sustaining even modest growth. ()

