FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 10
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Bank of Japan’s efforts to reinvigorate the nation’s economy are showing results, at least in the sinking value of the yen. ()

* Regulators outlined a proposal that could make Internet service on airplanes cheaper, at speeds up to 30 times faster than the service many people have in their homes. ()

* Mail Online, The Daily Mail’s site, has expanded on the news and business sides with offices in New York, and coverage of celebrities in Los Angeles. ()

* According to Delta Air Lines executives, the carrier’s bright and spacious new terminal at Kennedy Airport in New York reflects the industry’s new priorities. As financial health improves, airlines are trying to lure passengers with better amenities and service instead of the lowest fares. ()

* Merck and GlaxoSmithKline will charge less than $5 a dose to expand protection from the virus known as HPV to millions of girls in the poorest countries. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.