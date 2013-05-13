FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 13
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 5:40 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* So far, Chinese companies have concentrated on selling parts and opening offices, but some see the day when Chinese cars will be sold in the United States. ()

* Broadcast networks are preparing to unveil new fall lineups for an audience that is shrinking rapidly, lured away by new rivals on all sides. ()

* Barbara Walters, network television’s first anchorwoman, plans to announce Monday she’ll leave the business where she broke barriers and rules for more than 50 years. ()

* Lee Raymond, JPMorgan Chase’s outspoken lead director, will be a major factor in its shareholder vote on Jamie Dimon’s role at the bank. ()

* Fostering innovation has become a mantra among corporate leaders and government officials in Taiwan because its huge consumer electronics industry has run into serious trouble. ()

* This week ABC will quietly revolutionize its app for iPhones and iPads with a button called “live.” Users around New York and Philadelphia will be able to live-stream all the programming from ABC’s local stations there, the first time that any major broadcaster has turned on such a technology. ()

* Increasingly, the authorities say, criminals are using expensive artworks - bought and sold in secret and with little regulation - to hide ill-gotten profits. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
