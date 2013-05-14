FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 14
May 14, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 14

Reuters Staff

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A survey by the Pew Research Center suggests the European Union may struggle to take the steps needed to make it viable over the long term. ()

* Bland New Jersey buildings are commanding rents four times as high as Class A high-rises in Manhattan but it isn’t the space that attracts. It’s the electrical capacity. ()

* Anthony Chiasson, a founder of Level Global Investors, was sentenced in an insider trading case and ordered to pay a $5 million fine and forfeit illegally obtained proceeds of as much as $2 million. ()

* Justice Elena Kagan, writing for a unanimous court, said an Indiana farmer could not reproduce Monsanto’s genetically altered soybeans without paying a licensing fee. ()

* Cantab Capital Partners has been turning heads in London and New York with a new fund that aggressively undercuts its competitors on fees. ()

* Chinese factory activity and retail sales picked up a notch in April but analysts said expansion remains weak as the economy undergoes a long-term transition. ()

