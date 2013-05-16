PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After the factory collapse in Bangladesh a search for new locations has taken on greater urgency for Western retailers, whose complex manufacturing needs already shrink the pool of potential locations. ()

* Under pressure from Wall Street lobbyists, federal regulators will soften a rule intended to rein in banks’ domination of the shadowy but lucrative derivatives market. ()

* In the midst of a closely watched investor vote on whether to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive at JPMorgan Chase, the firm providing tabulations of the vote stopped giving snapshots to the proposal’s sponsors. ()

* The Obama administration stepped up pressure on the Internal Revenue Service by ousting its acting commissioner and sought to insulate itself from the outcry over the agency’s special scrutiny of conservative groups. ()

* The U.S. administration is pushing for greater protections for reporters who refuse to identify sources, even as officials face anger over the seizure of Associated Press records. ()

* On Wednesday, Google unveiled a new Google Maps, by far the biggest redesign since it introduced Maps eight years ago. The company announced the maps at its annual I/O developers conference, where it also showed off new tools for search, photo editing and to-do lists, along with a music service and features for Android and Chrome apps. ()