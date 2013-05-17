FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 17
May 17, 2013

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fred Eckert was once a star at Goldman Sachs, with a mansion and a collection of vintage cars; but by 2011, he was bankrupt, divorced and had spent two months in a coma. Today, he is planning a return to the arena. ()

* Google announced seven new apps for its Internet connected glasses, including ones from Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, CNN, Elle and Evernote. ()

* Vast databases of patient and doctor information being used by drug makers let them know which medications physicians are prescribing and how they compare to colleagues. ()

* Two separate groups sent letters to Wal-Mart, Target, Sears and Gap, urging them to sign on to the factory safety plan that over 30 European retailers embraced this week. ()

* Foxconn Technology has made progress toward better safety conditions, but employees are still working longer than Chinese law allows. ()

* J C Penney’s former Chief Executive Myron Ullman, who is now its new chief executive, is reinstating old pricing and promotion policies to lure alienated customers back through its doors. ()

* The Bayonne Medical Center charged Medicare the highest amounts for about a quarter of the most common treatments, a Times analysis of 2011 data shows. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
