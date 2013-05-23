PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The plan to assure safety in factories in Bangladesh, forged after a deadly collapse, could put American retailers at risk for litigation, some specialists say. ()

* Born overseas and educated in the United States, workers in the heart of the technology industry are in a kind of suspension as the Senate considers the immigration bill. ()

* Hacking in China thrives across official, corporate and criminal worlds and is openly discussed and promoted, whether for breaking into private networks, tracking dissent or stealing trade secrets. ()

* JPMorgan Chase is redoubling its efforts to move beyond a big trading loss following a resounding shareholder endorsement to keep Jamie Dimon as both chairman and chief of the bank. ()

* While Wednesday’s Internal Revenue Service hearing felt like an unforgiving, angry inquisition, senators seemed halfhearted in their desire to beat up on Apple, which has been accused of dodging taxes. ()