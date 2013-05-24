FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 5:35 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - May 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As large companies fight for a cut in the official corporate tax rate, small businesses fear they will pay for it. ()

* In a Senate subcommittee hearing on Apple’s avoidance of paying taxes, John McCain and others tried to point out how unfair the current system was to domestic corporations.()

* In a sign of Wall Street’s resurgent influence in Washington, bank lobbyists are aiding lawmakers in drafting legislation that softens financial regulations. ()

* Stocks regained ground in New York after global investors were rattled by signs of a slowdown in Chinese manufacturing and a potential easing of central bank support for the economy. ()

* Four SAC Capital Advisors executives were ordered to testify before a grand jury investigating actions at the hedge fund. ()

* Apple-1 computers have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent auctions, a run-up reflecting the Apple’s mystique. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
